ST. LOUIS — Missouri is home to 26 of the 100 puppy mills mentioned in the Humane Society’s 10th annual report on problematic puppy mills.

The report highlights 100 dog breeders to avoid due to their continuous problems.

“We provide this updated report annually, not as a comprehensive inventory, but as an effort to inform the public about common, recurring problems at puppy mills,” the Humane Society said.

One of the state’s puppy mills on the list is Puppy Love Kennel. The Missouri Attorney General sued the puppy mill in 2019 “for failing to provide proper care for numerous filthy, emaciated and dying dogs.”

The report found they were still operating and were violating regulations. The puppy mill was fined $4,500.

Monroe County Puppies is on the list. An inspector with the U.S. Department of Agriculture found a Golden Retriever there with an obvious head wound. It had been a week since the dog was injured and the dog had not been treated.

PugPekinPoo-Tzu in West Plains, Missouri, had three dogs die due to fighting, according to the report. The inspector found other dogs injured. When the breeder failed two-state inspections in a row, they were fined $100 by the Missouri Department of Agriculture.

The report said, “USDA inspectors, who have not visited the property since May 2021, failed to document the same issues, but did give the facility a violation for failing to make the property available for inspection, a repeat problem at this kennel.”

