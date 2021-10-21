Missouri has some of best drivers in country according to new report

ST. LOUIS– Missouri has some of the best drivers in the country, according to QuoteWizard, an online insurance marketplace.
QuoteWizard analyzed data from 2 million car insurance quotes from drivers across the country. The company evaluated states on four factors to determine overall driver quality including:
- Accidents
- Speeding Tickets
- DUIs
- Citations (running a red light, using a cellphone while driving, etc.)
The best driving states were those with the lowest rate of incidents.
Best Driving States
- New Hampshire
- West Virginia
- Oklahoma
- Kentucky
- Illinois
- Delaware
- Louisiana
- Michigan
- Arizona
- Connecticut
- Missouri
- Pennsylvania
- Arkansas
- South Dakota
- Alabama
- Hawaii
- Nevada
- Maine
- Texas
- Minnesota
- New York
- Mississippi
- Georgia
- North Carolina
- Indiana
Worst Driving States
- Iowa
- North Dakota
- Virginia
- California
- Alaska
- Utah
- Idaho
- New Jersey
- Tennessee
- Wisconsin
- Nebraska
- Oregon
- Rhode Island
- Wyoming
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Ohio
- Washington
- Kansas
- South Carolina
- Montana
- New Mexico
- Colorado
- Florida
- Vermont