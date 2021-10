Missouri has some of best drivers in country according to new report

ST. LOUIS– Missouri has some of the best drivers in the country, according to QuoteWizard, an online insurance marketplace.

QuoteWizard analyzed data from 2 million car insurance quotes from drivers across the country. The company evaluated states on four factors to determine overall driver quality including:

Accidents

Speeding Tickets

DUIs

Citations (running a red light, using a cellphone while driving, etc.)

The best driving states were those with the lowest rate of incidents.

Best Driving States

New Hampshire West Virginia Oklahoma Kentucky Illinois Delaware Louisiana Michigan Arizona Connecticut Missouri Pennsylvania Arkansas South Dakota Alabama Hawaii Nevada Maine Texas Minnesota New York Mississippi Georgia North Carolina Indiana

Worst Driving States

Iowa North Dakota Virginia California Alaska Utah Idaho New Jersey Tennessee Wisconsin Nebraska Oregon Rhode Island Wyoming Maryland Massachusetts Ohio Washington Kansas South Carolina Montana New Mexico Colorado Florida Vermont