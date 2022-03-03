CARTHAGE, Mo. — Emus have taken over a portion of the Carthage High School campus.

The agriculture department at the Carthage Tech Center is now home to a couple of emu chicks. They go by “Kronk” and “Kuzco” — after the Disney characters from the 2000 movie, “The Emperor’s New Groove.”

Both were born this week. And a third one will most likely be here before the week’s over. It’s a project agricultural sciences teacher Justin Mauss started in 2018.

“Most kids have seen chickens, they’ve seen ducks, they’ve seen turkeys and some of those traditional poultry animals, but very few of them have ever seen an emu in person, and so we, I use it in the classroom as an educational experience just to get them motivated to become interested in the animal science field,” said Mauss.

The emus will be part of the curriculum for only a couple of more months. Mauss says by then they’ll already be about 3.5 feet tall. They’ll either go to an animal farm — or to someone who raises the birds.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.