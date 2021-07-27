Missouri lawmakers opposed to making women register for military draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri lawmakers are forcefully condemning a proposal that would require women, for the first time, to register for the draft.

“It’s really a solution in search of a problem,” Missouri Republican Rep. Vicky Hartzler told FOX4. “There really isn’t a need. We already have an all-volunteer force with men and women volunteering, serving admirably.”

The proposal is part of the Senate National Defense Authorization Act. It would require women to sign up with the Selective Service, just as men do, between the ages of 18 and 25.

“I think there’s enough people in this country who are ready to volunteer,” 18-year-old Larisa Sharp said. “I just don’t think a draft is necessary for any gender.”

The government hasn’t implemented the military draft in nearly 50 years, since the waning days of the Vietnam War.

Even so, Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley tweeted last week: “It’s one thing to allow American women to choose this service, but it’s quite another to force it upon our daughters, sisters, and wives.”

But some, like Haley Jester Mott, a mother of three young daughters, believes opening the draft to both genders is only fair.

“We want equal rights everywhere else,” Jester Mott told FOX4. “Then we should also have the equal responsibility for serving our country if it comes to that.”

Congress likely won’t resolve the final details of the bill until at least December.