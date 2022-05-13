BELTON, Mo. — A Missouri Lottery player won a $130,000 jackpot after purchasing a Show Me Cash ticket last month.

The unnamed winner purchased the ticket April 21 at the Casey’s General Store on 163rd Street in Belton. The winning numbers were 2, 15, 23, 24 and 38.

This was the 18th of 20 Show Me Cash jackpots won so far this year, according to the Missouri Lottery. Those jackpots total over $2.4 million.

Show Me Cash numbers are drawn daily at 8:59 p.m. Jackpots start at $50,000 and grow until someone wins. Friday night’s jackpot, for example, is estimated at $255,000, the Missouri Lottery said.

