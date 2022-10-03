A lottery scratchers ticket and cash are seen in a file photo. (iStock/Getty Images Plus)

BATES CITY, Mo. — One Missouri Lottery player is $3 million richer after winning the top prize on a “300X” scratchers game.

“I just scratched it off,” the winner explained. “And there it was.”

The player said he loves playing scratchers tickets and picked up the winning ticket while at a convenience store in Bates City, Missouri.

“I was in my car alone at the time,” he said. “It was just pretty shocking.”

He went on to say he was very calm at first, but the excitement set in later.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.