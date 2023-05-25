FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation has added a Franklin County, Missouri, man to its list of the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives in the nation.

Donald Eugene Fields II, 59, is accused of child sex trafficking and child rape in state and federal court.

On Dec. 8, 2022, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri issued a federal arrest warrant for Fields. He was indicted the day prior on one count of child sex trafficking.

Authorities claim Fields and a co-defendant, identified as Theodore “Ted” Sartori Sr., attempted to recruit, entice, provide, and patronize at least one underage girl into engaging in commercial sex acts, from January 2013 to June 2017.

Sartori, 62, was indicted and arrested on the same charge. Sartori appeared in federal court in December 2022 pleaded not guilty.

Sartori is accused of providing cash, cars, motorcycles, vacations, and presents to Fields to have access to the underage victim.

Fields also faces charges of statutory rape, statutory sodomy, child molestation, and witness tampering in Franklin County Circuit Court. A local arrest warrant was issued by the court after he failed to appear for a March 3, 2022, hearing.

Authorities believe he may be traveling with Jennifer Isgriggs of Rolla, Missouri. Isgriggs, 30, is wanted in Phelps County for failure to pay child support. Isgriggs also goes by the name Jennifer Fields. She’s believed to be in a romantic relationship with Donald Fields II.

Anyone with information on Fields or Isgriggs’ whereabouts can contact the FBI by dialing 1-800-CALL-FBI, their local FBI office, or local law enforcement by calling 911.

The FBI is offering a $250,000 reward for information leading to Fields’ arrest.