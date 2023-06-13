OZARK, Mo. – An Ozark man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after he was found with meth and psilocybin mushrooms in a casino-style slot machine at his home.

Scott Cannon, 42, was charged with one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute after law enforcement found the drugs in his bedroom after executing a search warrant on his house on June 28, 2021, according to a press release from the Western District of Missouri.

Police also found three plastic bags containing 59.43 grams of pure methamphetamine hidden in a wooden speaker box, two digital scales, two small plastic bags that contained methamphetamine residue, and a broken glass pipe in his home.

Cannon pleaded guilty to the charges on July 19, 2022, and was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison without parole.