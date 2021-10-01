Missouri man sentenced for smuggling more than a kilo of fentanyl onto train

FILE – This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for smuggling more than a kilogram of fentanyl in his luggage.

Joseph D. Christie, 43, of Poplar Bluff, was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison without parole.

According to prosecutors, Christie was arrested at a Kansas City train station in March of 2021 with more than a kilogram of fentanyl in side of a vacuum-sealed, heat-sealed bag that was hidden in a folded pair of jeans.

On May 20, 2021 Christie pleaded guilty to one county of possesing fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, one kilo of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people.