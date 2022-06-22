(Photo courtesy: Andrew Hunt and the Missouri Department of Conservation)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A 2-pound catch is still a record.

Earlier this month, the Missouri Department of Conservation certified a new state record under alternative methods for a redear sunfish.

The new record holder, Andrew Hunt of Hollister, had a tremendous amount of beginner’s luck. He said it was his first time bowfishing.

“It was my buddy’s 21st birthday, and we decided to go bowfishing,” he said. “We had a guide take us out on Table Rock Lake. We shot a few carp, but later went out to (Lake) Taneycomo.”

At first, Hunt thought he’d nabbed a shad. The fishing guide told Hunt he may have caught a record.

MDC staff verified Hunt’s redear sunfish catch on a certified scale at Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery in Branson – 2 pounds, 2 ounces.

The previous alternative methods record was 2 pounds, 1 ounce; set in April 2021 at Table Rock Lake.

This is Missouri’s fourth state record for fish this year. Hunt said he plans to have the sunfish mounted.

Missouri state-record fish are recognized in two categories: pole-and-line and alternative methods. Alternative methods include throwlines, limb lines, bank lines, jug lines, spearfishing, snagging, snaring, gigging, grabbing, archery, and atlatl.

For more information on state-record fish, visit the conservation department’s website.