ST. LOUIS — With state lawmakers stalled in an effort to redraw Missouri’s congressional boundaries, a lawsuit filed in Cole County Circuit Court is asking a judge to stop Missouri election officials from using the current maps in the 2022 election cycle.

Candidates for U.S. House seats in Missouri began filing Feb. 22 for the Aug. 2 primaries, despite the fact that the State Senate has been deadlocked on redistricting.

Although drawn differently than the existing map, a House-approved plan would keep the current ratio of six Republican-leaning districts and two Democratic-leaning districts.

Conservative Republicans in the Senate have been pushing for a map with a 7-1 split.

Joseph Pereles, of St. Louis County, is one of five plaintiffs suing Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, claiming they “reside in congressional districts that are overpopulated relative to other districts in the State. Thus, they are deprived of the right to cast an equal vote, as guaranteed to them by the Missouri Constitution.”

Lawmakers are on their spring break and will return to session March 21. Filing for the August primary closes March 29.

Without an emergency clause that would put the map into law immediately, there is no path to getting legislation for a redrawn map finished in time to beat the March 29 deadline, the plaintiffs say.

