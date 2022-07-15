MARSHFIELD, Mo. – A “sign war” has begun in the streets of Marshfield, causing multiple businesses to retaliate against a Marshfield McDonald’s initial war declaration.

If you are driving around Marshfield, you might have read some strange signs on businesses. The reason is because McDonald’s declared a “sign war” against their across-the-street neighbor Dairy Queen.

McDonald’s first message, “HEY DQ! WANNA HAVE A SIGN WAR” was deliberate and straight to the point. However, Dairy Queen’s response, “WE WLD BUT WERE 2 BUSY MAKIN ICECREAM” was a not-so-subtle retort.

The response officially began the Marshfield Sign War.

Follow the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page, to find the ongoing battle still taking place.

