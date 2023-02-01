KANSAS CITY, Mo. — American singer and Missouri native Sheryl Crow is now a nominee for the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The 60-year-old Kennett, Missouri native got her big break singing backup for Michael Jackson’s Bad world tour in 1987, according to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Crow then became a session musician, providing backing vocals for Stevie Wonder, Belinda Carlisle, and Don Henley as well as writing songs for Celine Dion, Tina Turner, and Wynonna Judd.

She also performed the title song for the 1997 James Bond film “Tomorrow Never Dies,” starring Pierce Brosnan, which was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

Crow has collaborated with some of the biggest names in rock and country music such as Keith Richards, Prince, Johnny Cash, and Loretta Lynn.

According to Biography.com, she began playing piano at age 6. Crow graduated from Kennett High School in 1980 and the University of Missouri at Columbia in 1984, where she majored in music education.

Other artists nominated this year include Missy Elliott, Iron Maiden, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine and Soundgarden.

If you would like to cast your vote, see here.