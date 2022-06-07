OZARK, Mo. — A pastor from Springfield, Missouri, sits in a Christian County jail for allegedly shooting and killing an Ozark man in broad daylight more than a week ago.

According to a spokesman for the Ozark Police Department, the shooting happened just before 12:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, in the 100 block of W. Church Street.

Matthew Dedmon mugshot (Ozark Police Department)

Officers arrived to find Joe Newburn laying in the roadway. He’d been shot several times. Newburn was rushed to a local hospital but was pronounced dead. He was 57.

The accused shooter, Pastor Matthew Dedmon, was taken into custody at the scene. Investigators said Dedmon shot Newburn because the victim was allegedly having an affair with Dedmon’s wife.

The Christian County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Dedmon with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.