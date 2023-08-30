ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities have confirmed that the niece of the Ferguson police chief was found shot to death inside her Black Jack apartment.

Kayla Patterson, 25, was one of two people gunned down within minutes of each other Monday evening.

Police found Patterson inside her residence at the Whisper Lake Apartments around 9 p.m.

The St. Louis County Police Department is handling the investigation, Ferguson Police Chief Troy Doyle said in an email. Doyle went on to say that his family is heartbroken over Patterson’s death.

Investigators are still working to find out what led to that shooting and have not said if a suspect is in custody.

Residents are trying to come to grips with the tragic news.

“Our women, they should not have to go through violence, physical, domestic, any type of violence at all. I also have a daughter. It would hurt me to my heart if something like that was to ever happen to her,” said Francine Manning.

Approximately 10 minutes before Patterson was killed, police were called to Glen Owen Drive near Bahama Drive and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, Frederick Gett, was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved. He was 45.

Police said the Gett shooting could have been the result of a robbery.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. If you wish to remain anonymous or are interested in a cash reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.