ST. LOUIS (KTVI)– 7-1. 6-2. 5-3. These aren’t baseball scores. Depending on your perspective, they’re interpretations of the map of Missouri’s redrawn congressional districts still in need of approval from the state senate.

That effort picks back up next week when the full body is expected to debate the proposed map which made it out of the House, a map that would appear to keep the current 6-2 ratio of Republican vs. Democratic party seats.

Conservatives failed to get a 7-1 map out of the House, which would have made it more difficult for Kansas City area U.S. Rep Emmanuel Cleaver to get re-elected, or to approve a map that would put St. Charles County entirely in one district instead of two.

The 7-1 push will continue Monday morning with a Capitol rally that’s scheduled to feature Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, State Senators Dr. Bob Onder and Bill Eigel, both of St. Charles County, and Mike Moon from Greene County.

The debate comes just days before Missouri Republicans are scheduled to gather in St. Charles next weekend for the party’s annual Lincoln Days festivities. The events are likely to put many of those state lawmakers together with statewide elected officials and members of Congress. At least two U.S. representatives, Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long, have declared for the open U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Roy Blunt’s decision not to seek a new term in 2022. A third, U.S. Rep Jason Smith, has openly mulled entering the race but has yet to announce a decision.