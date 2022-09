PERRYVILLE, Mo. – A school bus driver was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Perryville, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash between a school bus and a box truck happened in the 1400 block of Highway K near Bluebird Lane.

MSHP said no children were on the bus at the time of the crash. It is unknown at this time what led up to the crash.

