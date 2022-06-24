MISSOURI – The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Friday’s outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. Just before 10 a.m., Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed a proclamation to end elective abortions in Missouri and strictly allow them for medical emergencies.

Several state leaders, representatives and senators representing Missouri have issued statements on the decision. Candidates running for political offices and organizations have also weighed in on the decision:

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson

“Nothing in the text, history, or tradition of the United States Constitution gave un-elected federal judges authority to regulate abortion. We are happy that the U.S. Supreme Court has corrected this error and returned power to the people and the states to make these decisions.

With Roe v. Wade overturned and statutory triggers provided in HB 126, we are issuing this proclamation to restore our state authority to regulate abortion and protect life. Thanks to decades of conservative leaders, Missouri has become one of the most pro-life states in the nation, and our Administration has always fought for the life of every unborn child. Today, our efforts have produced what generations of Missourians have worked and prayed for: Today, we have won our fight to protect innocent life.”

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt

“Today, following the United States Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, with the issuance of an attorney general opinion, my Office has yet again reinforced Missouri’s dedication to protecting the sanctity of life, both born and unborn. With this attorney general opinion, my Office has effectively ended abortion in Missouri, becoming the first state in the country to do so following the Court’s ruling. My office has been fighting to uphold the sanctity of life since I became attorney general, culminating in today’s momentous court ruling and attorney general opinion. I will continue the fight to protect all life, born and unborn.”

Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (via Twitter)

“At long last, Roe is OVERRULED

This is a momentous day in America, when the efforts of generations of modern-day abolitionists comes to fruition. One of the most unjust decisions in American history has been overturned.

One of those modern-day abolitionists is my wife, Erin, who served as counsel to Mississippi on this case and helped write the briefs that prevailed at the Supreme Court. She is an amazing woman, and this is an amazing victory for life.”

Missouri U.S. Congresswoman Cori Bush

(Via Twitter): “Abortion care IS health care. It was so before this. And it will remain so after this. We don’t care what a far-right extremist Supreme Court that is in a crisis of legitimacy says. Your racist, sexist, classist ruling won’t stop us from accessing the care we need.”

(Via Interview): “The moment I believed this day could come was the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh. Being here in this moment. Nothing could really prepare me. I thought I was preparing myself, and I thought we were doing the work to help prepare so many others. For this to actually happen, I can’t believe this far-right extremist Supreme Court would overturn Roe V. Wade when the numbers show the majority of people in the country did not want it overturned.

I think about the people who right now or earlier today or earlier this found out they were pregnant and trying to figure out what to do. People who are pregnant right now have been thinking about, ‘What do I have to do?’ I’m thinking about folks, thinking about my daughter who will now know more about living in a place where abortion is not legal than she knows about living in a place where it is, unlike me.

Forty-nine years of this constitutional right, they just stripped it away. Forty-nine years.

When we know that Black and brown communities are hit the hardest, when we know indigenous communities [and] when we know the folks who are hit the hardest, most directly impact, that is okay with this group of people who chose to be the ones to make the decisions for the entire country. If that’s okay with them when the leading cause of death prior to Roe V. Wade, prior, 1973 for Back women was the substance that went along with unsafe abortions. We’re saying it’s okay to go back there? No.

As a Congresswoman, and as a regular person in this world, I’m going to fight it.”

Trudy Busch (Missouri U.S. Senate Candidate)

“With today’s Supreme Court decision, Missouri women will lose the right to choose, even in cases of rape and incest. To those reeling from this news: I’m with you. I’ll work relentlessly for my constituents to be able to make their own healthcare decisions. This decision takes us backwards 50 years and lessens women’s independence and our rights. It especially affects the most vulnerable amongst us. Reproductive healthcare decisions are a woman’s to make, and I will fight to protect our rights, to respect our intelligence and our choice, and to always advocate for our equality. We’ve come too far to turn back the clock.”

Lucas Kunce (Missouri U.S. Senate Candidate) (via Twitter)

“As of this moment, abortion is no longer legal in the state of Missouri, even in cases of rape or incest.

This is a Big Brother attack on all of us. Congress must immediately end the filibuster and codify Roe v. Wade. If they won’t, then we must replace them.

We all know who this decision will fall hardest on — working people and struggling families. They’re losing control over their bodies and their economic opportunities. We need to take our power back. In the Senate, I will fight like hell to guarantee access to abortion for all.”

Missouri House Democratic Campaign Committee and the Missouri Democratic Party:

“Today will be a day branded into the memories of millions of Missourians as the day we lost not only our right to privacy, but our bodily autonomy.

Missourians know what’s best for them and their families, and today that has been stripped away from them. Today, the Supreme Court has ruled that Republicans can steal the right of survivors of rape and incest to determine what is best for them.



Republicans will not stop with abortion. They will continue to strip away access to birth control and contraception, in vitro fertilization, and same-sex marriage. Just this past session, Missouri Republicans proposed bills criminalizing the treatment of ectopic pregnancies and crossing state lines to have an abortion in a state where the right to privacy and bodily autonomy is respected.

The Missouri Democratic Party and the Missouri House Democratic Campaign Committee believe the decision if and when to start a family is a serious and personal decision, not one that any politician should be a barrier to.

We stand with the millions of Missourians who believe in the right to abortion and against government intrusion.”

Planned Parenthood of St. Louis

“Today is the worst case scenario for 36 million people of reproductive age who live in 26 states including Missouri where abortion is now poised to be banned. Everything that led to the overturning of Roe should be a stain on our history from which we must learn and do better. This begins a rebuilding of a future with abortion equity — not just rights or access, but rights and access for all people. From this day on, we cannot accept compromise, middle ground, or ‘good enough’. We must demand a system that creates abortion access for all people who need it, no matter their identity, insurance status, or zip code.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more reactions from Missouri state officials.