Missouri teen sentenced for stalking, bringing loaded handgun on school campus

ROLLA, Mo. — A Rolla Public School student accused of stalking and bringing a loaded handgun on the school campus has been sentenced to 11 years in prison, pending a report from the Department of Corrections after completing a 120-day shock time program.

Keon Miller, 18, was charged with second-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon on March 8 after officers responded to a call from a woman who said her 16-year-old daughter was receiving death threats by text message from Miller.

The Rolla Police Department said the woman and her daughter had an order of protection against Miller.

A probable cause statement indicated the 16-year-old was in a car when Miller tried to kiss her. When she pushed away, Miller pulled out a black handgun, pointed it at her, and said he would kill her if she got out of the car.

He then hit her within the head with his fists multiple times. But she was able to escape from the car and run into her residence, the statement says. However, he was able to follow inside and began to beat her again.

Miller then threatened again that he would kill her and bury her alive and ran from the residence.

The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment that day.

He was arrested after a school resource officer overheard radio traffic and contacted the investigating officers and said the suspect was attending a class at an alternative school in the Rolla Junior High School building.

He was in possession of a handgun at the time of his arrest.

He pleaded guilty to the charges in August. On Monday, a judge ruled that Miller will spend four months in an alternative program to determine whether he is suitable for parole and probation. If not, he will serve seven years on the assault charge and four years on the weapons charge, consecutively.