ST. LOUIS — Missouri, a state known for its rich history in transportation and commerce, is home to some “peculiar” named towns.
From Useful to Uranus, these towns have caught the attention of travelers and locals alike.
Some of them have been around for centuries, while others are unincorporated and barely exist on the map. Here are some of the odd names that can be found in the state of Missouri.
Odd names for towns in Missouri:
- Useful in Osage County, Missouri, is so small that Google Maps doesn’t recognize it. It can be found by using the latitude and longitudinal numbers. It is also home to the Useful Cemetery.
- Tightwad in Henry County, Missouri: In The United States Census, the population is 58 people.
- Peculiar in Cass County, Missouri: The town had a population of 5,621 people in the 2020 census. According to this article, the name came from the early pioneers.
- Licking in Texas County, Missouri: In the 2020 census, the town had 2,851 residents.
- Uranus in Pulaski County, Missouri: This isn’t a real town, but this confuses a lot of visitors. It’s actually just a tourist attraction. This article talks more about what is on Uranus.
- Purdy in Barry County, Missouri: In the 2020 census, the township had a population of 1,031 residents.
- Cooter in Pemiscot County, Missouri: In the 2020 census, the town had a population of 343 residents.
- Doolittle in Phelps County, Missouri: In the 2020 census, the town had a population of 564 residents.
- Blue Eye in Stone County, Missouri: In the 2020 census, the town had a population of 289 residents.
- Advance in Stoddard County, Missouri: In the 2020 census, the population was 1,349, and the town was founded in 1882.
- Sleeper in Laclede County, Missouri: (unincorporated)
- Success in Texas County, Missouri: (unincorporated)
- Bloodland in Pulaski County, Missouri: (unincorporated)
- Seventy-six in Perry County, Missouri: (unincorporated)
- Knob Lick in Saint Francois, Missouri: (unincorporated) but it is a census-designated place and in 2020 it had 147 residents.
- Ware in Jefferson County, Missouri: (unincorporated)