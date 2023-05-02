ST. LOUIS — Missouri, a state known for its rich history in transportation and commerce, is home to some “peculiar” named towns.

From Useful to Uranus, these towns have caught the attention of travelers and locals alike.

Some of them have been around for centuries, while others are unincorporated and barely exist on the map. Here are some of the odd names that can be found in the state of Missouri.

Odd names for towns in Missouri: