KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says one of its troopers has minor injuries Wednesday after assisting in a police chase in Kansas City.

Kansas City police said officers observed the vehicle of a person believed to be involved in an aggravated assault, and a police pursuit began near Independence Avenue and Colorado.

The department’s helicopter assisted in the pursuit when the driver didn’t follow traffic laws and went the wrong way on the highway, even when officers weren’t behind the car.

As officers approached the driver again, police said the person began throwing tools out the sunroof. The windshield of one police vehicle was damaged as a result.

MSHP Sgt. Andy Bell said the highway patrol was assisting in the chase, and one trooper’s car was t-boned on Highway 210 near Interstate 35. The trooper’s vehicle had lights and sirens on.

The chase ended in North Kansas City near Diamond Parkway and Vernon Street when the two people inside the vehicle fled on foot. Both were taken into custody.