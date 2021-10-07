Missouri vaccine lottery: Round 4 winners announced

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A registered nurse from St. Louis and an eighth-grader from Liberty are among the latest winners in Missouri’s COVID vaccine incentive lottery.

At the time of the Sept. 24 drawing, more than 637,000 Missouri Vaccine Incentive Program (MO VIP) entries were received. More than 63.4% of all eligible Missourians—ages 12 and up—have initiated the vaccination process.

Thirteen-year-old Kate Kazmaier is one of 19 scholarship winners. When asked why she wanted to get the vaccine, her answer was simple.

“Because it keeps me safe and others safe, and it will hopefully help all of this go away,” Kazmaier said.

Governor Mike Parson announced the COVID-19 vaccination incentive program on July 21, with five drawings generating a total of 900 winners. The state said 800 winners will be adults and will receive a cash prize of $10,000. There will also be 100 adolescents, aged 12 to 17, who will win a $10,000 education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s MOST 529 program.

Maggie Riley, a nurse from St. Louis, hopes people understand that getting vaccinated is not just about themselves.

“I get it that some people won’t get that sick or likely won’t end up in the hospital. But, it’s not just about you. It’s about everyone around you,” she said. “It’s about the newborn baby at the grocery store. It’s about the old man who lives next to you who suffers from COPD and is on oxygen. I don’t know why it’s become so polarizing. It’s not a political issue—it’s a humanitarian issue.”

The fifth and final drawing is Friday, Oct. 8, but the state will accept online entries until 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Winners will be announced after their vaccination statuses have been verified.

You only need to enter one time to be eligible for the remaining drawings.

If you can’t enter the sweepstakes online, assistance is available by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411 Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Official rules and frequently asked questions can be found online at MOStopsCovid.com/win.

You can view the latest cash prize and scholarship winners below.

4 Paige Bradley Saint Louis St. Louis City 4 LaToya Braxton Florissant St. Louis Co. 4 Yolanda Collins Florissant St. Louis Co. 4 Linda Edison Saint Ann St. Louis Co. 4 Corey Falkner Saint Louis St. Louis City 4 Michelle Garmon Hazelwood St. Louis Co. 4 Steve Gonzalez Saint Louis St. Louis City 4 Shawanda Henry Saint Louis St. Louis Co. 4 Natasha Lalos Saint Louis St. Louis City 4 Tara McElroyray Florissant St. Louis Co. 4 Hope Meyers Saint Louis St. Louis City 4 Jose Ocasio Saint Louis St. Louis City 4 Dapheney Rainey Florissant St. Louis Co. 4 Mary Stark Saint Louis St. Louis Co. 4 Catherine Touchette University City St. Louis Co. 4 Alexis Tucker St. Louis St. Louis Co. 4 Amani Turner Saint Louis St. Louis City 4 Christopher White Saint Louis St. Louis City 4 Maggie Zumwalt Saint Ann St. Louis Co. District 1

4 Alexander Baldera Affton St. Louis Co. 4 Alecia Breer Ballwin St. Louis Co. 4 Tara Brown Bridgeton St. Louis Co. 4 Mary Flamion Affton St. Louis Co. 4 Brandi Foster Fenton Jefferson 4 Daniel Garcia Saint Louis St. Louis Co. 4 Lindsey Glosser Saint Louis St. Louis Co. 4 Terra Hadley Saint Louis St. Louis Co. 4 Linda Johnson Wildwood St. Louis Co. 4 Becky Leigh O Fallon St. Charles 4 Jeffrey McDaniel Saint Peters St. Charles 4 Kelly Mehan Saint Louis St. Louis Co. 4 Payton Morrissey O Fallon St. Charles 4 Samantha Nelson Valley Park St. Louis Co. 4 John Pennington Saint Peters St. Charles 4 Lisa Rawlings Kirkwood St. Louis Co. 4 Amy Rhoads O Fallon St. Charles 4 Cynthia Smith Ballwin St. Louis Co. 4 Jeanne Spooler Weldon Spring St. Charles 4 Brittany Stewart Saint Peters St. Charles District 2

4 Doug Bexten Westphalia Osage 4 Michael Bowers Arnold Jefferson 4 Merry Braun Saint Peters St. Charles 4 Vincent Bresnahan Gray Summit Franklin 4 Megan Buckles Lake St Louis St. Charles 4 Ryan Davis Argyle Osage 4 Rebecca Giboney Jefferson Cty Cole 4 Jackie Hall Pevely Jefferson 4 Derek Hentges Jefferson Cty Cole 4 William Hetlage House Springs Jefferson 4 Alanie Laubert Jefferson City Cole 4 Amanda Mattler Barnhart Jefferson 4 John Neff High Ridge Jefferson 4 Andrea Otto St Elizabeth Miller 4 Jonathan Ralston Troy Lincoln 4 Leslie Stewart Old Monroe Lincoln 4 Cheri Taylor O Fallon St. Charles 4 Nicholas Todaro Saint Peters St. Charles 4 Valerie Wright Sullivan Franklin District 3

4 Michelle Allen Lebanon Laclede 4 Joy Aman Harrisonville Cass 4 Mary Billings Columbia Boone 4 Vera Elwood Columbia Boone 4 Sally Gaines Boonville Cooper 4 William Kirkwood Ashland Boone 4 Susan Palmer Boonville Cooper 4 Damon Pruett Peculiar Cass 4 Pamela Richmond Nevada Vernon 4 Christopher Ryan Fair Grove Dallas 4 Megan Schaffer Columbia Boone 4 Tracy Secrist Pleasant Hill Cass 4 Kelvin Storms Warrensburg Johnson 4 Sue Stulgo Ashland Boone 4 Clark Thomas Columbia Boone 4 James Thompson Seymour Webster 4 Cole Williams Sedalia Pettis 4 Tyris Williams Columbia Boone 4 Lauren Zettler Columbia Boone District 4

4 Marla Bare Raytown Jackson 4 Amber Bender Independence Jackson 4 Ramon Cortez Slater Saline 4 Nicholas Cox Independence Jackson 4 Brenda Crabtree Mayview Lafayette 4 Sookyoung Cross Blue Springs Jackson 4 Raymond Hamilton Kansas City Jackson 4 Armen Harutyunyan Lawson Ray 4 Connie Johnston N Kansas City Clay 4 Kathleen Keens Kansas City Jackson 4 Kellie McClanahan Lawson Ray 4 Timothy Mcnerney Independence Jackson 4 Cassaundra Moore Kansas City Jackson 4 Shaquille Neal Kansas City Jackson 4 Debbie Patrick Gladstone Clay 4 Megan Rex Excelsior Spg Ray 4 Lateefah Roberts Kansas City Jackson 4 Delia Ruiz Blue Springs Jackson 4 Colton Sexton Gladstone Clay 4 Lakesha Washington Independence Jackson District 5

4 Shiela Atchison Dearborn Platte 4 Christopher Brewer Lees Summit Jackson 4 Jennifer Bunch Perry Ralls 4 Corey Carter Kansas City Clay 4 Gale Collison Lees Summit Jackson 4 Clara De La Torre Liberty Clay 4 Tina Deiter Maryville Nodaway 4 Andrea Hatfield Kansas City Clay 4 Michelle Kopf Trimble Clinton 4 Heather Rayl Hannibal Marion 4 john Reardon Excelsior Spg Clay 4 Nicole Sewell Macon Macon 4 Stanley Slagle Slagle Maryville Nodaway 4 Brad Stoecklein Macon Macon 4 Frederick Suhr New Boston Linn 4 Harry Taylor Excelsior Spg Clay 4 Delonna Tracy Saint Joseph Buchanan 4 Angela Urbeck Hannibal Marion 4 Sandra Youngs Albany Gentry District 6

4 Austin Adams Springfield Greene 4 Stacy Ashworth Joplin Newton 4 Joshua Brown Republic Greene 4 Jeremiah Davis Clever Christian 4 Gracie Epperson Pineville Mcdonald 4 Vonda Fares Reeds Spring Stone 4 Stephanie Giberti Seneca Newton 4 Margaret Harris-Stallings Sarcoxie Jasper 4 Lisa Hoffman Springfield Greene 4 Ronald Hoffman Joplin Jasper 4 Don Horton Springfield Greene 4 Mike Jenkins Bolivar Polk 4 Chandra Johnson Springfield Greene 4 Karl Kime Springfield Greene 4 Sarah Lawson Springfield Greene 4 Corwin Odom Springfield Greene 4 Terri Piatchek Springfield Greene 4 Megan Webster-Johnson Springfield Greene District 7

4 John Atkinson Bernie Stoddard 4 Julie Baker De Soto Jefferson 4 Rosanne Beckett Houston Texas 4 Kaitlynn Blum Valles Mines St. Francois 4 Christine Daniele De Soto Jefferson 4 Kimberly Donze Saint Mary Ste. Genevieve 4 Adam Dubois Cape Girardeau Cape Girardeau 4 Jonas Duckett Poplar Bluff Butler 4 Carol Fisher Kennett Dunklin 4 Madison Goodman Bourbon Crawford 4 Michael Hatchel Bernie Stoddard 4 Gary Hoven Hillsboro Jefferson 4 Hazel Krewson Licking Texas 4 Nathan Luechauer Desoto Jefferson 4 Brian Mink Salem Dent 4 Tyler Shulse Poplar Bluff Butler 4 Richard Sutton Salem Dent 4 Austin Weber Saint James Phelps 4 Justin White Cape Girardeau Cape Girardeau 4 Amanda Wicker Matthews New Madrid District 8

SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS

4 Lula Thies Webster Groves St. Louis Co. 4 Emma Knoesel Wildwood St. Louis Co. 4 Kayla Wilson Eureka St. Louis Co. 4 Eric Back Saint Peters St. Charles 4 Sophia Deubel Saint Charles St. Charles 4 Seth Fennessey Catawissa Franklin 4 Jacob Harl Winfield Lincoln 4 Andrew Minnix O Fallon St. Charles 4 Michael Nelson Camdenton Camden 4 Kaela kriete Columbia Boone 4 Piper McHugh Columbia Boone 4 Marcellus Goudeau Raytown Jackson 4 Sanaya Grant Kansas City Jackson 4 Evan Willis Blue Springs Jackson 4 Katherine Kazmaier Liberty Clay 4 DRAKE McLaughlin Kansas City Clay 4 Cooper Cribbs Bolivar Polk 4 Aiden Lawson Neosho Newton 4 Aaliyah Cobb Cape Girardeau Cape Girardeau