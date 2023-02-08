RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. — A southern Missouri woman has been convicted in a man’s death from five years ago, in addition to dumping his body in a forest.

Danisha Price has been convicted of first-degree involuntary manslaughter, tampering with physical evidence, abandonment of a corpse in the death. She is also guilty of five counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of resisting arrest in a chase that followed.

In a recent trial, evidence supported that Price had not only caused the death of Bruce Ehrenberg, Sr. by physical force, but also dumped his body in a remote location in the Mark Twain National Forest.

Investigators say police attempted to pull over Price, who fled and led law enforcement on a high-speed chase near Doniphan, Missouri. During the chase, Price’s five children, aged three to nine years old, were inside the car and not properly secured.

According to court records, Price eventually crashed her car, abandoned the vehicle, attempted to light it on fire. She reportedly forced her five children to run into the woods nearby, where they endured two nights without shelter, food, or clean water.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office assisted the Ripley County Prosecuting Attorney in the investigation.

“Our office has the necessary resources ready to deploy across the state to assist in obtaining justice for victims, and we stand ready and willing to assist any prosecutor throughout the state who needs us,” said Attorney General Bailey. “I commend the work of the dedicated law enforcement officers and assistant attorneys general in this difficult and complex case.”

Price could face up to 15 years in prison and $10,000 in fines for the involuntary mansalughter charge alone, per Missouri statutes.