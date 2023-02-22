JOPLIN, Mo. — The catch-and-keep trout fishing season, an important tradition to many in Missouri, is right around the corner.

The season officially begins at 6:30 a.m. March 1 at Roaring River State Park near Cassville, Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon, and Montauk State Park near Salem.

In addition to premier trout fishing, visitors to the state’s trout parks can enjoy miles of hiking trails, lodging and camping options, and on-site dining facilities, according to The Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

If you’re fishing for trout, you are required to have a fishing permit and daily trout tag to fish in Missouri’s trout parks.

Missouri State Parks and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) ask that fishermen buy their permits prior to the season’s opening day on March 1.

Missouri’s catch-and-keep trout fishing season ends on Oct. 31.