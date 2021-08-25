Missouri’s first round of vaccine incentive winners announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The winners from the first round of Missouri’s Vaccine Incentive Program were announced Wednesday.

Gov. Mike Parson announced the program last month, giving both those already vaccinated and those who get the shot the chance to win.

Nearly 500,000 Missourians entered the vaccine lottery for the first round, and 180 winners were randomly selected. Adults will win $10,000. Those from 12-17 years old have a chance at a $10,000 education savings account through Missouri’s MOST 529 program.

Winners were selected in an Aug. 13 drawing, and the state took time to verify majority of the winners’ identities and vaccination statuses. The state health department said of the 180 winners, 10 still need to be fully verified. They have until Friday to complete the necessary documentation.

Dozens of people from the Kansas City area won Missouri’s first vaccine lottery. From Kansas City to Kearney to Raymore, vaccinated adults are $10,000 richer. Local kids in Independence and Warrensburg have also received college scholarships.

You can see the full list of first-round winners across Missouri here.

During each drawing, 180 winners will be selected with 20 adults coming from each congressional district and 20 children selected across the state. A total of 900 individuals will be rewarded through MO VIP through October.

Anyone who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the deadline can enter for the drawings. If you’ve already entered, there’s no need to re-enter. Your name will carry over to all future drawings, according to the state.

The next drawing takes place Friday, but the deadline to enter for that second drawing is 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

“We congratulate these 180 Missourians, not only for winning this drawing but more importantly for stepping up to do the right thing and choosing to get vaccinated,” Gov. Mike Parson said.

“The vaccines are proven to be safe, effective, and the best resource available to prevent serious illness from COVID-19. Vaccination is how we protect ourselves and those we care for from this virus.”

More than 400,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have now been administered since the vaccine incentive program began on July 21. The health department says with state and federal data combined, 61% of eligible Missourians (ages 12 and up) have been vaccinated.