KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s new distracted driving law takes effect in one week, and drivers might be surprised to know holding your phone while driving will soon result in a ticket.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson approved the ban on hands-on phone use while driving, signing the bill in July.

While it obviously covers sending text messages, the new law also includes holding a phone, making calls and reading messages.

The law prohibits drivers from:

Manually typing, writing, sending or reading text-based messages;

Recording, posting, sending or broadcasting video, including video calls and social media posts;

Watching a video or movie;

Physically holding or supporting a cell phone with any part of their body.

However, hands-free phone use will still be allowed, as well as using phones for navigation, making emergency calls and listening to podcasts or music.

Missouri’s current law only bans texting and driving for those 21 and under, making it one of just two states without a law that prohibits people over 21 from texting while driving. After Missouri’s law goes into effect, only Montana won’t ban texting and driving.

Although the new law goes into effect Aug. 28, it outlines that penalties won’t start until 2025. Until then, drivers will receive a warning.

But starting in 2025, a first-time violation will result in a fine of up to $150 and can increase up to $500 for multiple violations within two years. After that, additional penalties can occur.

Drivers should know the new texting and driving law is considered a secondary enforcement, like Missouri’s seat belt law. It means law enforcement can only write the citation after pulling a driver over for something else.

The new law also prohibits school bus drivers from using electronic communication devices while loading or unloading passengers, as well as when the bus is in motion.