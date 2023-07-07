Jefferson City, Missouri (Photo courtesy: Getty Images).

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you had just 10 minutes to name all 50 state capitals, do you think you would get most of them correct? Which ones would you forget and which would you remember?

The folks at BetMissouri.com also had those same questions, and thought it would be interesting to see which state capitals most commonly escape the minds of the general public.

By analyzing results from Sporcle’s “U.S. Capitals Quiz” (a quiz where participants are given 10 minutes to name all 50 capitals), the most forgotten state capital in the U.S. turns out to be Missouri’s own Jefferson City, with just 61.5% of quiz participants remembering it.

Unlike the top three most forgettable state capitals — Jefferson City, Missouri, Concord, New Hampshire, and Charleston, West Virginia — the ones most remembered are Austin, Texas, Sacramento, California, and Honolulu, Hawaii. Here’s a list of the full results:

# CAPITAL STATE % Of People Who Remembered The Capital 1 Jefferson City Missouri 61.5% 2 Concord New Hampshire 62.1% 3 Charleston West Virginia 62.7% 4 Frankfort Kentucky 65.4% 5 Columbia South Carolina 65.8% 6 Montpelier Vermont 66.3% 7 Pierre South Dakota 68.0% 8 Harrisburg Pennsylvania 68.9% 9 Montgomery Alabama 69.0% 10 Bismarck North Dakota 69.1% 11 Cheyenne Wyoming 69.6% 12 Annapolis Maryland 69.7% 13 Madison Wisconsin 70.2% 14 Lansing Michigan 70.3% 15 Richmond Virginia 70.4% 16 Lincoln Nebraska 70.5% 17 Hartford Connecticut 70.8% 18 Des Moines Iowa 71.2% 19 Augusta Maine 71.2% 20 Jackson Mississippi 71.6% 21 Topeka Kansas 71.9% 22 Saint Paul Minnesota 72.5% 23 Helena Montana 72.8% 24 Trenton New Jersey 73.1% 25 Providence Rhode Island 73.1% 26 Raleigh North Carolina 73.8% 27 Salem Oregon 73.8% 28 Carson City Nevada 74.1% 29 Dover Delaware 74.2% 30 Olympia Washington 74.3% 31 Springfield Illinois 74.8% 32 Santa Fe New Mexico 75.3% 33 Columbus Ohio 75.3% 34 Boise Idaho 78.3% 35 Baton Rouge Louisiana 78.7% 36 Nashville Tennessee 78.8% 37 Juneau Alaska 78.9% 38 Little Rock Arkansas 79.1% 39 Indianapolis Indiana 82.0% 40 Phoenix Arizona 82.1% 41 Tallahassee Florida 82.3% 42 Oklahoma City Oklahoma 83.5% 43 Salt Lake City Utah 83.6% 44 Albany New York 84.3% 45 Denver Colorado 84.8% 46 Atlanta Georgia 84.8% 47 Boston Massachusetts 85.2% 48 Honolulu Hawaii 85.6% 49 Sacramento California 85.8% 50 Austin Texas 86.3%

According to results from Sporcle’s U.S. Capitals Quiz, here are some of the U.S. state capitals that people most commonly get wrong:

Albany, New York (often mistaken for New York City).

Springfield, Illinois (often mistaken for Chicago).

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (often mistaken for Philadelphia or Pittsburg).

Salem, Oregon (often mistaken for Portland).

Columbus, Ohio (often mistaken for Cleveland or Cincinnati).

Raleigh, North Carolina (often mistaken for Charlotte).

Olympia, Washington (often mistaken for Seattle).

Lansing, Michigan (often mistaken for Detroit).