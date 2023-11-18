KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s the weekend before Thanksgiving, and the Mistletowne market is offering shoppers some unique, one-of-a-kind gifts.

There are more than two dozen vendors set up inside the North Kansas City Park and Rec Center this weekend for the sixth annual Mistletowne market.

With live music, children’s activities and plenty of pre-thanksgiving shopping, you can shop small and get started on your Christmas list early this year.

More than 80 vendors applied for the selective market but only 26 were chosen based on their original ideas and craftsmanship.

Gift ideas include hand-poured candles made from coconut and apricot wax, scarves, bee houses, pottery, and 3-D printed crafts.

Misletowne Market Vendor Debbie Hamilton created embroidered quilts that you can color on.

“They are quilts designed to color on these squares with washable markers that are included,” said Hamilton.

“After it’s colored a child or adult can throw it in the washing machine and it comes out and they can do it over and over again. So with the Chiefs they could put their favorite player’s number, they can put the final score or whatever they want to do.”

And the senior citizens group at the rec center is holding a giant bake sale with the proceeds going to help fund their programs.

The Mistletowne market continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.