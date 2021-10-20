Mizzou named one of best universities for online degrees

ST. LOUIS– University of Missouri-Columbia is ranked one of the top schools in the nation for an online bachelor’s and master’s degree, according to Academicinfluence.com.
The site, which says it is a pioneer of the most technologically advanced ranking system for colleges and universities, announced its 2022 selections for schools with online degree programs.
The University of Missouri came in at No. 4 for its online undergraduate program offerings and landed at No. 16 for its online master’s programs.
The top 10 schools for online bachelor’s degree programs:
- University of Arizona (Tucson, Arizona)
- University of Iowa (Iowa City, Iowa)
- Arizona State University (Tempe, Arizona)
- University of Missouri (Columbia, Missouri)
- University of Massachusetts Amherst (Amherst, Massachusetts)
- University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)
- University of Kentucky (Lexington, Kentucky)
- University of Cincinnati (Cincinnati, Ohio)
- University of Arkansas (Fayetteville, Arkansas)
- University of South Carolina (Columbia, South Carolina)
To be considered for the lists, schools must offer degrees that cater to a variety of interests. For the undergraduate rankings, a college or university must have at least six online degrees in at least three fields of study at the bachelor’s level.
The top 10 schools for online master’s degree programs:
- New York University (New York, New York)
- University of Michigan (Ann Arbor, Michigan)
- Duke University (Durham, North Carolina)
- University of Southern California (Los Angeles, California)
- University of Texas at Austin (Austin, Texas)
- Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore, Maryland)
- Boston University (Boston, Massachusetts)
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Chapel Hill, North Carolina)
- Michigan State University (East Lansing, Michigan)
- University of Arizona (Tucson, Arizona)
For the graduate rankings, the criteria are the same, except at the master’s degree level. This demonstrates a school’s commitment to online learning and to making accessible learning options for more students with differing educational desires.