Mizzou named one of best universities for online degrees

ST. LOUIS– University of Missouri-Columbia is ranked one of the top schools in the nation for an online bachelor’s and master’s degree, according to Academicinfluence.com.

The site, which says it is a pioneer of the most technologically advanced ranking system for colleges and universities, announced its 2022 selections for schools with online degree programs.

The University of Missouri came in at No. 4 for its online undergraduate program offerings and landed at No. 16 for its online master’s programs.

The top 10 schools for online bachelor’s degree programs:

University of Arizona (Tucson, Arizona) University of Iowa (Iowa City, Iowa) Arizona State University (Tempe, Arizona) University of Missouri (Columbia, Missouri) University of Massachusetts Amherst (Amherst, Massachusetts) University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa, Alabama) University of Kentucky (Lexington, Kentucky) University of Cincinnati (Cincinnati, Ohio) University of Arkansas (Fayetteville, Arkansas) University of South Carolina (Columbia, South Carolina)

To be considered for the lists, schools must offer degrees that cater to a variety of interests. For the undergraduate rankings, a college or university must have at least six online degrees in at least three fields of study at the bachelor’s level.

The top 10 schools for online master’s degree programs:

New York University (New York, New York) University of Michigan (Ann Arbor, Michigan) Duke University (Durham, North Carolina) University of Southern California (Los Angeles, California) University of Texas at Austin (Austin, Texas) Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore, Maryland) Boston University (Boston, Massachusetts) University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Chapel Hill, North Carolina) Michigan State University (East Lansing, Michigan) University of Arizona (Tucson, Arizona)

For the graduate rankings, the criteria are the same, except at the master’s degree level. This demonstrates a school’s commitment to online learning and to making accessible learning options for more students with differing educational desires.