KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Seasonal cleaning on Missouri roadways is set to begin soon.

With winter coming to an end and turning the attention to the start of spring the Missouri Department of Transportation turns its attention to the trash on Missouri’s roadsides, hosting its annual No MOre Trash.

The event will start on April 1.

No MOre Trash! Bash is an annual outreach of MoDOT’s year-round litter control efforts that encourages all Missourians to “pitch in and pick up” during April.

In 2022, MoDOT spent $7.7 million to remove litter from more than 385,000 acres of right of way along nearly 34,000 state highway miles. For 2023, the work of MoDOT crews and additional litter pickup contracts in Kansas City.

“We’re hoping all Missourians will pitch in and pick up trash this April to help us clean Missouri’s roadsides during our annual No MOre Trash! Bash,” MoDOT chief safety and operations officer Becky Allmeroth said. “You don’t have to be part of a regular Adopt-A-Highway volunteer group to organize a one-time volunteer effort.”

MoDOT will provide trash bags and safety vests to anyone who volunteers to take part in the No MOre Trash! Bash. Events will be announced to encourage community groups, clubs, or individuals to join in the litter pickup.

For more information on how to get involved, visit the MoDot website in the get involved section on No MOre Trash.