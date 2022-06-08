PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation will close a portion of 7 Highway in southern Jackson and northern Cass counties this weekend.

Crews are making improvements at 7 Highway’s intersections with Stringtown Road and 115th Street (County Line Road) that will require MoDOT to close a portion of the state highway.

The closure will run from Missouri Route 150 in southern Jackson County to 163rd Street in northern Cass County. It will begin at 10 p.m. Friday and reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

MoDOT has detours planned to help 7 Highway drivers get around the road work.

Northbound 7 Highway traffic should take eastbound Route VV, then head north on Route E, and finally west onto Missouri Route 150.

Southbound 7 Highway traffic should take eastbound Missouri Route 150, then south on Route E, and finally west onto Route VV.

MoDOT is adding turn lanes and widening the two intersections, grading, paving and making drainage improvements. All the work is weather permitting.