JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation will use a historic $50 million in state funding to make updates to railroad crossings across the state.

On Thursday, MoDOT shared an independent report that includes recommendations to address passive rail crossings, specifically on the rail lines that carry passenger trains.

The news comes just over one year after four people were killed and over 150 people were injured when an Amtrak train hit a dump truck at an uncontrolled railroad crossing in Mendon, Missouri.

Those killed in the Amtrak derailment included the dump truck driver, 54-year-old Billy Barton II, of Brookfield, Missouri, and three passengers: Rochelle Cook, 58, and Kim Holsapple, 56, both of DeSoto, Kansas, and 82-year-old Binh Phan, of Kansas City, Missouri.

The new report outlines how MoDOT will work with rail companies and local communities to make changes at 47 passive public rail crossings where there are no crossing arms, warning lights or bells.

“Railroads in Missouri serve as a vital component sustaining and growing the economy in Missouri, but there are more than 1,400 locations in Missouri where roads cross these tracks without warning lights and gates,” MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said in a statement.

The report also recommends five other crossings that already have lights and gates but experts said need other updates.

McKenna said the state funding will focus on the highest priority crossings where Amtrak passenger trains are traveling.

Missouri has three Amtrak routes:

The Missouri River Runner route from Kansas City to St. Louis on Union Pacific line;

The Texas Eagle route from Los Angeles to Dallas to St. Louis to Chicago on Union Pacific line;

And the Southwest Chief route, which derailed in Mendon, running from Los Angeles to Albuquerque to Kansas City to Chicago on BNSF line.

Here’s a summary of changes recommended for each route.

Southwest Chief

Twenty-one crossings on the Southwest Chief are affected, and 11 of those are set to permanently close — including the Porche Prairie crossing in Mendon where last year’s Amtrak crash happened.

Sibley, Jackson County, Eaton Road crossing — Recommended to install security gates and signing improvements

Near Fleming, Ray County, Sand Pit Road crossing — Recommended to close

Near Henrietta, Ray County, Gill Road crossing — Recommended to close with connection to 84th Street

Near Hardin, Ray County, Little Brick Road crossing — Recommended upgrade with lights and gates

Near Hardin, Ray County, Hisinger Lake Road crossing — Recommended upgrade with lights and gates

Near Norborne, Carroll County, County Road 505 crossing — Recommended upgrade with lights and gates

Near Bosworth, Carroll County, County Road 361 crossing — Recommended to install security gates and signing improvements

Near Triplett, Chariton County, Snyder Road crossing — Recommended to close

Near Triplett, Chariton County, Atchison Avenue crossing — Recommended to close with connection to Wabash Road connection

Near Mendon, Chariton County, Porche Prairie Avenue crossing — Recommended to close with connection to Santa Fe

Near Marceline, Chariton County, Bristol Avenue crossing — Recommended to close

Near Bucklin, Linn County, Meadow Road crossing — Recommended to upgrade with lights and gates

Near Elmer, Macon County, Estate Place crossing — Recommended to upgrade with lights and gates

Near Gibbs, Adair County, Archer Lane crossing — Recommended to close

Near Brashear, Adair County, Century Lane crossing — Recommended to upgrade with lights and gates

Near Hurdland, Adair County, Clemson Lane crossing — Recommended to upgrade with lights and gates

Near Gorin, Scotland County, Hicks Road crossing — Recommended to close

Near Gorin, Scotland County, Colt Lane crossing — Recommended to close

Near Wyaconda, Clark County, County Road 113 crossing — Recommended to install signing improvements

Near Kahoka, Clark County, County Road 159 crossing — Recommended to close

Near Kahoka, Clark County, County Road 136 crossing — Recommended to close with connection to County Road 152

Missouri River Runner

Six crossings on the Missouri River Runner route will see updates, including two closures.

Pettis County, NFO Road crossing — Recommended to convert from public to private crossing

Moniteau County, State Street crossing — Recommended for closure or consolidation

Centertown, Oak Street crossing — Recommended for closure or consolidation

Osage County, County Road 416 crossing — Recommended for upgraded security gates

Osage County, County Road 436 crossing — Recommended to convert from public to private crossing

Franklin County, St. Johns Island Road crossing — Recommended to convert from public to private crossing

Texas Eagle

Twenty-five crossing are impacted on the Texas Eagle route, including four closures.

Butler County, County Road 278 crossing — Recommended to upgrade with gates and lights

Butler County, County Road 276 crossing — Recommended to close

Butler County, County Road 272 crossing — Recommended to upgrade with gates and lights

Butler County, County Road 343 crossing — Recommended to close

Butler County, County Road 350 crossing — Recommended to upgrade with gates and lights

Butler County, County Road 352 crossing — Recommended for closure or consolidation

Butler County, County Road 340 crossing — Recommended to upgrade with gates and lights

Butler County, County Road 338 crossing — Recommended for closure or consolidation

Butler County, County Road 336 crossing — Recommended to upgrade with gates and lights

Butler County, Johnson Drive crossing — Recommended to upgrade with flashing lights

Butler County, Wilcox Road crossing — Recommended to upgrade with gates, lights and advance warning flashing signs

Wayne County, County Road 349B crossing — Recommended to upgrade with gates, lights and advance warning flashing signs

Wayne County, Black River Road crossing — Recommended to upgrade with gates and lights

Wayne County, Hartrup Lane crossing — Recommended to upgrade with gates, lights and advance warning flashing signs

Iron County, County Road 147 crossing — Recommended to upgrade with gates, lights and advance warning flashing signs

Iron County, Sabula Road crossing — Recommended to upgrade with gates and lights

Iron County, Warren Hill Road crossing — Recommended to upgrade with gates and lights

Iron County, Industrial Drive crossing — Recommended to upgrade with gates, lights and advance warning flashing signs

Iron County, Middlebrook Road crossing — Recommended to upgrade with gates, lights and advance warning flashing signs

Washington County, Pine Street crossing — Recommended to upgrade with gates and lights

Washington County, West Ash Street crossing — Recommended to upgrade with gates and lights

Washington County, North Oak Street crossing — Recommended to add security gates

Jefferson County, Miller Street crossing — Recommended to upgrade with gates and lights

St. Louis County, Dock Street crossing — Recommended to upgrade with gates and lights

St. Louis County, Buchanan Street crossing — Recommended to add flashing lights

What’s next?

In addition to these changes, MoDOT said funding will be available to Missouri communities to apply for more signage on roads warning of railroad crossings.

A future MoDOT study will focus on four railroad corridors across Missouri that carry freight only. State officials will work with rail companies on potential grants to address passive crossings.