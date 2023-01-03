KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol released its report on traffic activity that its troopers worked across the state over New Year’s weekend between 6 p.m., Friday, December 30 and 11:59 p.m., Monday, January 2.

According to officials, two people died in separate crashes, both happened in southeast Missouri. In all, there were 243 crashes leading to 75 injuries. Troopers reported 104 DWIs.

In one of the crashes, a 63-year-old Piggott, Arkansas man died when his vehicle crashed at the intersection of Route C and State Highway 25, in Stoddard County on New Year’s Eve. The victim, identified as 63-year-old Roger Vinson, died at the scene.

The second deadly crash occurred on New Year’s Day when a 55-year-old Benton, Missouri man died after his vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned. Troopers say that victim’s name was Roger G. Morrow.

The crash occurred in Scott County on Missouri Highway 77 near Scott County Road 352. Morrow was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.