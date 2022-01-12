Nearly 60 police chiefs back lawsuit over Missouri’s Second Amendment Preservation Act

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Multiple attempts to change a new gun law have failed, but now there’s another push from dozens of Missouri police chiefs.

Two groups that represent nearly 60 Missouri police chiefs want to make changes to the Second Amendment Preservation Act. The bill blocks local law enforcement from implementing federal gun laws. Law enforcement agencies have been raising concerns since the law was introduced last year.

“I understand what the purpose of the statute is. We just need clarification and try to fix some things in the language,” said Blue Springs Police Chief Bob Muenz, president of Missouri Police Chiefs Association.

The Missouri law holds police departments responsible for paying $50,000 if someone’s Second Amendment rights are violated.

“We’re just trying to get clarification on some of the confusing parts for us when it comes down to enforcement,” Muenz said.

He said he isn’t against the law, but the language needs some clarification.

“But the problem is it says you cannot aid federal law enforcement in restricting gun laws, correct? So does that mean can we not run serial numbers on firearms to determine if their stolen?” Muenz asked.

The Missouri Police Chiefs Association and St. Louis Area Police Chiefs Organization are seeking a judge’s permission to file a friend of the court brief, supporting a lawsuit that the city of Arnold, Missouri, filed last week in Jefferson County Circuit Court.

That lawsuit said the Second Amendment Preservation Act is vague and caused confusion among the city’s law enforcement officers and raises a number of questions that hinder law enforcement’s ability to defend and protect its citizens.

The Missouri Police Chiefs Association agrees and said its goal is to continue to protect people’s Second Amendment rights while also defending officers from legal disputes that they, the department and local governments can’t afford.

FOX4 reached out to Governor Parson to see if he planned on changing the language of the bill but haven’t received a response yet.