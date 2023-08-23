SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman from Nixa was arrested for first-degree arson after the fire department says she poured gasoline on some clothes, lit a spicy tortilla chip and started a fire at a Greene County house.

Patricia Williams, 42, is being held in Greene County Jail for arson and other warrants after an incident on August 11.

According to a probable cause report, police arrived at the scene and saw smoke coming from the back door with people standing out front. The witnesses stated Williams started the fire and she was placed under arrest.

The report states that witnesses inside the house saw Williams pour gasoline from a soda bottle onto clothes and the floor of the laundry room. Williams then lit Takis tortilla chips on fire and tossed them into the laundry room.

Three other people were inside the house at the time of the fire and all escaped the house with no injuries.

Williams was seen on gas station surveillance footage prepaying for $2 worth of gasoline.

Court documents say Williams admitted to police that she started the fire intentionally. She said she used the chips because she knew they would support combustion because of the grease content.

Her next court appearance is on September 6.