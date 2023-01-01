KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clay County Sheriff said no one was injured after a disturbance at the Winnwood Skate Center Saturday evening.

Deputies responded to a disturbance at the Center, located at 4426 Northeast Winn Road in Kansas City, Missouri, shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday and cleared a large fight after deputies stopped a woman for speeding, who claimed she was attempting to pick up her child from the skate center, and that shots had been fired.

According to Clay County Sheriff’s Office, neither the Sherrif’s Office nor the Kansas City, Police Department had received reports of a shooting at the location.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted with clearing the area.

Authorities began to aid with crowd control and did not find anyone who had been injured. Two teens were seen fighting in the nearby Target parking lot, and a 14-year-old reached for his waistband during the altercation.

Deputies tased the 14-year-old, who had a loaded handgun in their waistband.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says deputies later learned that the teenager had used the handgun to steal shoes from another individual earlier on New Year’s Eve. The teenager was not taken into custody and was released by deputies to a parent.