INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence off-duty firefighter was killed Friday in a crash.

Fire equipment operator Harold E. “Gene” Eddins was off-duty during the time of the crash.

Eddins was hired as a firefighter and paramedic in October of 2010 and spent 12 years with the department. He also served as a fire inspector and was promoted to fire equipment operator in 2020.

Eddins’ career included a commitment to public safety that spanned more than 30 years.

