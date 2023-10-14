INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Someone lost their life after a car crash Saturday morning in Independence, according to police.

The crash involved three different cars. The Independence Police Department investigated the scene at around 5 a.m.

It began when a black Mazda with two people inside was entering I-70 west from an M-291 highway ramp. The driver lost control, crossed over all three lanes of the interstate before crashing into a barrier in the middle of I-70.

A driver of a silver Acura then drove into the driver’s side door of the Mazda. A silver Ford sedan was the third and final car to crash into both the Acura and Mazda.

The two inside the Mazda were transported to a local hospital and are still in critical condition.

The driver of the Acura was also transported to hospital, but later died from his injuries. Those in the Ford were treated for minor injuries at the crash site.

The person who died has yet to be identified and the incident is still under investigation.