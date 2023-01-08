KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, one person is dead, and several are injured after a crash involving a police pursuit Sunday morning.

Investigators said that Kansas City, Kansas officers’ were in pursuit of a white GMC Terrain in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking.

The pursuit began in KCK and continued into the city limits of Kansas City, Missouri. The GMC was traveling eastbound on Independence Avenue at a high rate of speed and failed to stop for the red traffic control signal, entering the intersection and striking a black Nissan Altima that was traveling northbound on Hardesty.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The front-seat passenger of the Nissan was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the GMC was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators said there were no KCMO officers directly involved in the pursuit.