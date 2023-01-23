KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, one victim is dead after a shooting Friday at a funeral home.

The victim has been identified as a 29-year-old Bryson Washington.

Officers were called to Elite Funeral Home near Blue Ridge Boulevard and Longview Road around 11:40 a.m. Friday in regard to a shooting.

When police arrived, they found three people who had been shot. One woman was found inside the funeral home, Washington was found outside and another man was found inside a laundry mat next door, police said.

The other two victims are in stable condition.

Early investigation indicates there was some type of dispute or altercation between people at the funeral before the shooting, police said.

Police do not have any suspects in custody at this time.

Detectives are talking to several people who were at the funeral when officers arrived and are cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD at 816-234-5227 or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.