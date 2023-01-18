KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A devastated family is looking for answers after their loved one, 45-year-old Maurice Ball, was shot and killed in his front seat near 78th Street and Hickman Mills Drive in Kansas City.

More than a year later, Kansas City police are now saying they believe the shooting that happened on Jan. 15, 2022, stemmed from a road rage incident.

Police released surveillance video captured by a Ring doorbell in the neighborhood. It shows an unknown person getting out of a white SUV and firing several gunshots at Ball.

KCPD has more surveillance video captured at a gas station just down the street from where the shooting happened.

In the video, you can see the victim’s car leaving the gas station and the suspects following him at a high speed.

The video captured at the scene of the crime shows extensive damage to both cars that wasn’t there prior.

“It appeared to have pretty front-end damage to it, it had like a buckle in the front hood where it appears it hit something. It had smoke or steam rolling from the engine,” Adison Waterman with the KCPD Homicide Unit said. “We also believe there might have been a second person in the vehicle, but we’re not sure, it sounds like he’s talking to someone else, but we can’t confirm that.”

If you have any information about what happened that night, you are asked to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to 25,000 dollars for information leading to an arrest.