KINGSTON, Mo. — An Overland Park woman is dead after a fiery crash following a law enforcement chase in Caldwell County, Missouri Monday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash happened just after 6:52 a.m. on Missouri Highway 13, about two miles north of Kingston.
The highway patrol says the crash happened as the driver of a 2015 Mazda 3 was speeding northbound on Highway 13 while actively being pursued by Ray County law enforcement.
The driver of the Mazda went through a construction barrier, travelled off the roadway, struck a vertical light trailer, then went down an embankment and the vehicle became engulfed in flames.
The driver, identified as 46-year-old Sheila Roesch, of Overland Park, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.