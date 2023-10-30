KINGSTON, Mo. — An Overland Park woman is dead after a fiery crash following a law enforcement chase in Caldwell County, Missouri Monday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash happened just after 6:52 a.m. on Missouri Highway 13, about two miles north of Kingston.

The highway patrol says the crash happened as the driver of a 2015 Mazda 3 was speeding northbound on Highway 13 while actively being pursued by Ray County law enforcement.

The driver of the Mazda went through a construction barrier, travelled off the roadway, struck a vertical light trailer, then went down an embankment and the vehicle became engulfed in flames.

The driver, identified as 46-year-old Sheila Roesch, of Overland Park, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.