KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a crash that involved a pedestrian that occurred Tuesday evening.

Investigators said a white Mitsubishi Diamante was traveling west on Independence Avenue when the vehicle struck a male pedestrian who was crossing the road from the north to the south.

The Mitsubishi left the scene of the crash but returned minutes later.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Mitsubishi was treated on the scene.