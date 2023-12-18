GLADSTONE, Mo. — Police have closed an investigation into a 13-year-old found dead earlier this year in a Gladstone pond.

On Monday, Gladstone police said after an extensive inquiry, involving multiple agencies, officials found no signs of foul play in Jayden Robker’s death.

Robker disappeared Feb. 2, while riding a skateboard to a convivence store. His family searched weeks in hopes of finding the teenager, but about a month later, his body was found in a pond about a mile from his home.

Police had previously said the autopsy indicated no obvious evidence of foul play.

Heather Robker, Jayden’s mother, previously told FOX4 that when her son was found, he still had his wallet and his favorite thing in his pocket: Pokémon cards.

“I’ve cried, like, myself to sleep. I don’t know what to think. I don’t know how to feel. I’m just numb,” Jayden’s mom said in March. “I don’t know what to do. Trying to get up and knowing my son is gone, it’s the worst feeling in the world. My world has basically turned upside down.”

The 13-year-old not only left behind his two parents, but also five younger siblings.