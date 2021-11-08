FBI says suspected serial killer arrested in metro, investigated for deadly shootings in Kansas City, KS, St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Prosecutors say a St. Louis man is responsible for multiple homicides in St. Louis, and is being investigated for two deadly shootings at Wyandotte Towers in Kansas City, Kansas.

Perez Reed, 25,was apprehended by an FBI task force in Independence Saturday and is in federal custody.

He’s charged federally with interstate transportation of a firearm with intent to commit a felony. St. Louis County prosecutors charged with with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, and one count for assault. He’s not yet been charged with murder in Wyandotte County, but federal court papers show he is being investigated for them.

According to the affidavit investigators said Reed traveled from St. Louis to Kansas City on Amtrak. He arrived at Union Station on Oct. 28. Less than two hours after Reed arrived in Kansas City, investigators said surveillance video from Wyandotte Towers shows Reed walking into an apartment with Damon Irvin.

The affidavit said surveillance video shows Reed eventually leaving Irvin’s apartment, but Irvin is not seen again. Kansas City, Kansas, officers found Irvin’s body inside the apartment on Nov. 1. He had been shot to death.

The next day, KCK police found the body of 25-year-old Rau’Daja Fairrow inside her apartment at Wyandotte Towers. She had also been shot and killed.

When detectives contacted security guards at Wyandotte Towers about Fairrow, they were able to show she entered the building with a man who showed a Missouri driver’s license that identified him as Perez Reed, court records show.

Investigators subpoenaed Reed’s cell phone records. The records show that Reed and Fairrow contacted each other approximately 652 times between Oct. 5 and Oct. 29. The records also showed that Reed stopped calling Fairrow’s phone after Oct. 29.

Investigators determined that Reed bought an Amtrak ticket from Kansas City to return to St. Louis on Nov. 5. Agents watched as Reed boarded the train. Instead of riding all the way to St. Louis, court documents show that agents watched as Reed exited the train in Independence. They say Reed then boarded a bus. Agents moved in and arrested him.

FBI agents said when Reed was arrested he had a .40-caliber handgun that matched shell casings at multiple homicide scenes in St. Louis.

St. Louis Police now believe that Reed may be connected to the killings of Pamela Abercrombie, 49, and Casey Ross, 24. They both died in September. Investigators had asked the public for help to solve these connected crimes.

“There was evidence that indicates that these are related,” Maj. Shawn Dance said in October. “As far as right, now we cannot go into what that evidence is.”

Perez Reed

Abercrombie was killed in the 3800 block of West Florissant on September 16. She was found at around 11:15 pm on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.

Reed may also have been involved in a shooting in the 4500 block of Adelaide on September 16. A 28-year-old woman was shot in the face at around 10:30 pm. She was taken to the hospital and survived.

Ross’s body was found in a vacant lot near the 1500 block of Mullanphy on September 19th at around noon. She was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The federal indictment says that police found Marnay Haynes, who had been shot several times and was laying in the middle of the street on Sept. 16 in the 9900 block of Glen Owen Dr. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Haynes had been reported missing as a runaway but was not considered endangered. Investigators noted she’d been shot at least twice in a distinctive manner.

Lester Robison was shot at least two times in the same manner as Haynes. His body was found on September 26 in the 1700 block of Barbados Ln. in Ferguson.

Prosecutors believe that Reed is tied to another shooting. On Sept. 12, a man was found shot several times in his chest. He suffered serious physical injuries and permanent disability as a result. Authorities did not specify the location or time of this shooting.

On Monday afternoon, Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell will join members of the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Eastern Missouri, the FBI’s St. Louis Office, the St. Louis County Police Department, and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at a news conference at 2 p.m. to further discuss this case.