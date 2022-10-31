PECULIAR, Mo. — In a post shared by the Raymore-Peculiar School District, the administration said one of their own died on Saturday.

Paul Lichtenauer died on Saturday, October 29. The district did not share the cause of death.

Lichtenauer taught at the Ray-Pec Academy since 2019, and also taught at the recently opened LEAD Center.

The district said Lichtenauer was “well-liked by students and fellow staff members.”

Lichtenauer focused on providing students with hands-on and real-world approaches to projects.

Lichtenauer was a member of a band called “Twice on Sunday”. He joined the group in 2021 as a guitarist and his bandmates described him as “a great friend, and the biggest cheerleader of the group.”

Lichtenauer was also a member of the Kansas Cycling Association.

The School District says counseling will be available for staff and students when they return to school this week, as well as from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Ray-Pec Academy on Tuesday.

Ray-Pec said they will share funeral arrangements when they become available.

