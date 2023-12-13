OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Tuesday was an emotional afternoon for a Kansas City-area woman. For the first time, she’s meeting the people who saved her and her baby’s life.

Holly Goucher and her son, Benjamin, are celebrating a holiday miracle.

The Lexington, Missouri, woman said she and her five-month-old baby are lucky to be alive after a medical emergency threatened both of their lives.

Goucher was 30-and-a-half weeks pregnant with Benny last Fourth of July when she was transported by air ambulance to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

She was admitted to the ICU for acute respiratory distress and was also diagnosed with severe maternal sepsis.

Two days later, Goucher delivered Benny by cesarean section, and the preemie was immediately admitted to the NICU.

Benny was discharged to go home in late August and today is a thriving baby boy.

Goucher said she has the medical team at Overland Park Regional Medical Center to thank for saving their lives.

“So grateful, so grateful to be alive and breathing and he was well taken care of, so pretty thankful,” Goucher said.

In all, more than 80 people helped care for Goucher and Benny while in the hospital.