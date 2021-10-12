Report: Fire investigators find 2 devices at Dallas County home at the center of Cassidy Rainwater investigation

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo.- According to an incident report from the Springfield Fire Department, two incidenary devices were found at the scene of a house fire in Dallas County that is part of the Cassidy Rainwater investigation.

According to the report obtained by OzarksFirst, when officers got to the scene, they found the two incidenary devices made with mortar tubes, balloons, and coiled fuzes with a tripwire attached.

The home where James Phelps was staying burned down the night of October 4, the night before Phelps and Timothy Norton were supposed to appear in court.

Initial reports stated only one explosive device was discovered by a Dallas County deputy; that’s when the Springfield bomb squad was called in and found two.

Phelps and Norton were arrested in September and charged with the kidnapping of Cassidy Rainwater. Rainwater was last seen in July and was reported missing in late August.

Court documents accuse Phelps and Norton of holding Cassidy Rainwater in a cage on Moon Valley Road near Windyville, Missouri. Earlier on October 4, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Facebook stating that the FBI has recovered several items that will be used to further the investigation.

Phelps and Norton appeared in court as scheduled on October 5, where a judge set preliminary hearings for both men at 9:30 a.m. on November 5. Both Phelps and Norton appeared via a video conference call from the Dallas County Jail.