‘Rest easy now, brother’: Independence police share final call for fallen Officer Madrid-Evans

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police shared the last call for Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans on Friday afternoon after the fallen officer was laid to rest.

Family, friends and local law enforcement came together Friday to remember the 22-year-old, who was killed in the line of duty on Sept. 15. The services were open to the community, and the public was also invited to line the route of the procession.

After the funeral service, the department issued his last call over the police radio scanner.

“Blaize came to work every day eager to learn and was optimistic as he began his dream career … Blaize was everything you’d want an Independence officer to be; he was the best of us,” the dispatcher said in his last call. “Rest easy now, brother. We have the watch from here.”

You can hear the full last call in the video player below.

Madrid-Evans had just graduated the police academy and was excited to serve and protect. He had 18 shifts under his belt and was still in training when he lost his life in the line of duty.

While checking a house last Wednesday after a report of a wanted man in the area, that suspect opened fire and killed Madrid-Evans. His training officer returned fire and killed the suspect.

This death has rocked the Independence Police Department. The agency hadn’t lost an officer in the line of duty to gunfire since 2001.

“It’s a bad time for all of us at the department. I’m feeling mixed emotions. A really sad thing that came out of this for someone that’s 22 to lose their life with our department,” Officer Jack Taylor said.

Still the department and Madrid-Evans’ family said they find some solace knowing he was an organ donor who gave the gift of life after his death, including to a Springfield officer in need of a kidney.