BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — The search for three jail escapees in Barry County, Missouri, has been turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Lance Stephens, Matthew Crawford and Christopher Blevins escaped from the Barry County Jail in southwest Missouri early Friday morning.

Officials said they now believe all three men are out of region, and that all three should still be considered armed and dangerous.

Blevins was being held in Barry County Jail for weapons and drug charges, Stephens for delivery of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a weapon, and Crawford for theft charges.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911.

